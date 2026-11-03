CM Vijay launches Rs 68.31-cr projects, takes poll-like roadshow in Pudukkottai

PUDUKOTTAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 62.73 crore to 13,676 beneficiaries and inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 68.31 crore during his maiden visit to Pudukkottai after assuming office. He also laid the foundation for 70 new projects worth Rs 11.72 crore.
CM and TVK chief also took a roadshow after the official events.
Accompanied by Ministers N Anand and J Mohammed Farvas, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new bus stand in Pudukkottai, built at a cost of Rs 23.25 crore. Spanning 20,077 sq metres, the facility has 60 bus bays, 74 shops, two eateries, and separate waiting rooms for men, women, and lactating mothers. It also has toilets, drinking water facilities and CCTV surveillance.
Later, at an event held at the Pudukkottai Collectorate, he inaugurated several other completed projects, including a knowledge centre at Santhaipettai in Alangudi, built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore; an Urban Primary Health Centre building at Keeramangalam; Primary Health Centre buildings at Odukkur, Veerapatti and Nattamangalam; and a district sports centre in Pudukkottai town.
The 70 new projects he laid the foundation for include 23 panchayat union offices and anganwadi centres.
The Chief Minister initially distributed welfare assistance to 100 selected beneficiaries. During the distribution, he personally approached differently abled beneficiaries, handed over the assistance and interacted with them. He also took selfies with them and received petitions.
Before the event, Vijay visited stalls showcasing traditional crop varieties and value-added products from horticultural, tropical and other agricultural crops. He interacted with stall operators and also visited stalls set up by the Department of Arts and Culture.
District Collector M Aruna, MPs Durai Vaiko, S Jothimani and K Navaskani, and others were present.