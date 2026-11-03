CM Vijay launches Rs 68.31-cr projects, takes poll-like roadshow in Pudukkottai

CM and TVK chief also took a roadshow after the official events.

Accompanied by Ministers N Anand and J Mohammed Farvas, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new bus stand in Pudukkottai, built at a cost of Rs 23.25 crore. Spanning 20,077 sq metres, the facility has 60 bus bays, 74 shops, two eateries, and separate waiting rooms for men, women, and lactating mothers. It also has toilets, drinking water facilities and CCTV surveillance.

Later, at an event held at the Pudukkottai Collectorate, he inaugurated several other completed projects, including a knowledge centre at Santhaipettai in Alangudi, built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore; an Urban Primary Health Centre building at Keeramangalam; Primary Health Centre buildings at Odukkur, Veerapatti and Nattamangalam; and a district sports centre in Pudukkottai town.