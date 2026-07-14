CM Vijay launches rollout of 73,000 new ration cards; iris, facial authentication being studied, says minister

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the statewide distribution of 73,000 new ration cards, inaugurating the drive from Perambur by handing over smart ration cards to beneficiaries and assuring faster delivery of approved applications across Tamil Nadu.
After distributing new smart ration cards to 50 beneficiaries and essential commodities to 10 families, the chief minister inspected the fair price shop and reviewed its operations with officials.
Addressing reporters, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan said all approved ration cards would be distributed across the State within the next two weeks. "District administrations have been instructed to complete the distribution of approved cards without delay," he said.
On pending applications, the minister said officials would conduct field verification and expedite the issue of new ration cards. He added that the government was examining the introduction of iris and facial authentication, alongside fingerprint verification, for the distribution of ration commodities.
The Thayumanavar scheme was already ensuring doorstep delivery of ration commodities to beneficiaries aged above 70, he said, adding that the government would take steps to gradually expand doorstep delivery to more households.
Venkataramanan said he had been reviewing the quality of commodities supplied through the Public Distribution System over the past three months and had directed officials to ensure better-quality rice and essential items. "Within a month, the quality of all commodities supplied through fair price shops will improve. Regular inspections will continue," he said.
Several beneficiaries thanked the Chief Minister after receiving their new smart ration cards.