CM Vijay lauds Asian Games bronze medallist Hariharan, announces Rs 30 lakh reward

CHENNAI: Lauding the achievement of Tamil Nadu badminton player Hariharan Amsakarunan, who was part of the Indian men's doubles team that won a bronze medal in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a Rs 30 lakh cash reward
Hariharan's achievement would inspire young sportspersons across Tamil Nadu, Vijay said while announcing the incentive in recognition of his performance. "My heartfelt appreciation to the Indian men's team and Tamil Nadu badminton player Hariharan for winning the bronze medal in the men's team event," Vijay said.
He noted that Hariharan was receiving financial assistance under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's Elite Sportsperson Scheme.
"The Tamil Nadu government will always stand by the dreams of sportspersons," Vijay said, wishing Hariharan greater success in his career.
State Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, too, appreciated the performance by the Indian team, and Hariharan in particular.
He noted that Hariharan was receiving financial assistance under the SDAT’s Elite Sportsperson Scheme
Congratulating Hariharan on becoming eligible to receive the Rs 30 lakh High Cash Incentive provided by the Sports Development Authority (SDAT) to athletes who win bronze medals at the Asian Games, minister Aadhav said, “The continued success of our sportspersons in international competitions has provided new encouragement to Tamil Nadu's youth and increased their interest in sports. Our government will extend all possible support to you as you pursue your sporting ambitions.”