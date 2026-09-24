CM Vijay lauds Asian Games bronze medallist Hariharan, announces Rs 30 lakh reward

Hariharan's achievement would inspire young sportspersons across Tamil Nadu, Vijay said while announcing the incentive in recognition of his performance. "My heartfelt appreciation to the Indian men's team and Tamil Nadu badminton player Hariharan for winning the bronze medal in the men's team event," Vijay said.



He noted that Hariharan was receiving financial assistance under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's Elite Sportsperson Scheme.



"The Tamil Nadu government will always stand by the dreams of sportspersons," Vijay said, wishing Hariharan greater success in his career.

State Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, too, appreciated the performance by the Indian team, and Hariharan in particular.