CM Vijay knows when to talk to media, defends Minister Marie Wilson

CHENNAI: Finance Minister N Marie Wilson defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against opposition allegations that he avoids the media, saying he knows exactly when and where to speak. Responding to reporters’ queries here on November 4, he said the Chief Minister cannot be compelled to hold press interactions.
“(It’s) his decision; he knows when to talk to the press,” Wilson said. Asked about former Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks mocking the administration as an “astrology government,” the Finance Minister launched a counter-attack against the DMK, accusing the opposition party of “hypocrisy “.
“They have double standards. We do not have such standards and there is no need for us to cover up anything. We are clean,” Wilson remarked. It was his reponse to Stalin who made the remarks after visiting the Periyar Arivulagam.