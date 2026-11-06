CM Vijay knows when to talk to media, defends Minister Marie Wilson

“(It’s) his decision; he knows when to talk to the press,” Wilson said. Asked about former Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks mocking the administration as an “astrology government,” the Finance Minister launched a counter-attack against the DMK, accusing the opposition party of “hypocrisy “.

“They have double standards. We do not have such standards and there is no need for us to cover up anything. We are clean,” Wilson remarked. It was his reponse to Stalin who made the remarks after visiting the Periyar Arivulagam.