"CM Vijay is the only bad energy in Tamil Nadu": NTK leader M Karthika lashes out after walkout from Coimbatore Central Prison

Speaking to ANI outside the prison, Karthika asserted that she was merely exercising her democratic and constitutional rights as an election candidate when the police clamped down on her.

"The intention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr Vijay is unconstitutional. We were exercising our constitutional rights. As a candidate, I should ask for votes, propagate, and campaign for my party. I was only doing my constitutional duty," Karthika said.

Lashing out at the ruling dispensation, she alleged that attempts were being made to suppress opposition candidates and establish authoritarian control over the constituency.

"He intends that the entire Dharapuram constituency should be under his and his party's complete control, which is completely against the Constitution. That is why we are fighting against him. He is the one who is called the theeya sakthi (bad energy/evil force). The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is the only bad energy in Tamil Nadu," she charged.