CM Vijay is running 'reels' government, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of running a 'reels' government and not real governance.
Campaigning at Dharapuram, Palaniswami said this government is a reels government and there is nothing real. “The bypoll has been forced on the people through horse trading after P Sathyabama resigned AIADMK and joined the TVK. She had betrayed voters who elected her by a margin of 16,000 votes. People should teach a fitting lesson for betrayal,” he said.
Further, Palaniswami asked whether forcing an elected MLA to resign and fielding her again amounted to good governance. He also targeted Vijay over his prolonged absence for 72 days following the Karur stampede.
Recalling the projects implemented during his tenure as Chief Minister, Palaniswami promised to revive the Annamalaiyar-Nallar scheme, combined drinking water projects and ensure proper water supply through PAP canals.