CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 1,940-cr data centre in Ambattur

Speaking at the event, CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) CEO Gowrishankar Nagabooshanam said the initiative had strengthened the ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore, adding that the company's association with the State spanned nearly 22 years.

"The company launched its first international technology park in Chennai in 2004. Since then, it has continued to invest in the State. Now, it has expanded its footprint into digital infrastructure," Gowrishankar said.

Explaining the significance of data centres, he said they served as the backbone of cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and digital services.

Towards the end of his speech, Gowrishankar referred to the Chief Minister's films while praising his administration. Referencing Vijay's films, he said the Chief Minister brought "Kushi" and described the audience's response as "Thullatha Manamum Thullum". He thanked the Chief Minister, his colleagues and bureaucrats, saying they were working in "beast mode" to make the government the "Greatest of All Time", another reference to the actor's film.