CM Vijay inaugurates new infrastructure projects for Health, Higher Education sectors

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated new buildings under the health department through video conferencing from the Secretariat.

The projects include additional buildings at government hospitals in Aranthangi (Pudukottai), Sivakasi, Pallipattu, Pothatturpettai (Tiruvallur), Attur (Dindigul), Marakkanam and Valavanur (Villupuram), constructed at a total cost of Rs 113 crore.

In another event, Vijay inaugurated 4,260 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in various districts at a cost of Rs 525.75 crore.