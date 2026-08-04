CM Vijay inaugurates new infrastructure projects for Health, Higher Education sectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated new infrastructure projects in the health and higher education sectors and launched housing and civic development projects to strengthen public services across Tamil Nadu.
According to an official statement, Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated new buildings under the health department through video conferencing from the Secretariat.
The projects include additional buildings at government hospitals in Aranthangi (Pudukottai), Sivakasi, Pallipattu, Pothatturpettai (Tiruvallur), Attur (Dindigul), Marakkanam and Valavanur (Villupuram), constructed at a total cost of Rs 113 crore.
In another event, Vijay inaugurated 4,260 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in various districts at a cost of Rs 525.75 crore.
He also inaugurated an air-conditioned bus shelter at Perambur in Chennai and new buildings under the higher education department, constructed for Rs 274.46 crore.
Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and P Viswanathan, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, and senior officials participated in the inauguration ceremony.
In a separate statement, the government announced that the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for conducting the International Women's Tennis Championship in Chennai. The tournament is scheduled to be held in November at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Stadium in Nungambakkam.