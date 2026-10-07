CM Vijay instructs officials to complete construction work at Madhavaram dairy

Owing to allegations of a shortage of Aavin milk across Chennai and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Vijay visited the Madhavaram Milk Dairy, which is under the control of the Department of Dairy Development.

During his visit, he inaugurated the annex building of the Central Laboratory for the State government, which was constructed for Rs 2.23 crore.

This laboratory caters to the needs of Tamil Nadu cooperative societies and district-level milk producers, who can obtain accurate test results in accordance with international standards.