CM Vijay instructs officials to complete construction work at Madhavaram dairy

CHENNAI: During his visit to Madhavaram Milk Dairy, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instructed officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated time on the dairy campus.
Owing to allegations of a shortage of Aavin milk across Chennai and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Vijay visited the Madhavaram Milk Dairy, which is under the control of the Department of Dairy Development.
During his visit, he inaugurated the annex building of the Central Laboratory for the State government, which was constructed for Rs 2.23 crore.
This laboratory caters to the needs of Tamil Nadu cooperative societies and district-level milk producers, who can obtain accurate test results in accordance with international standards.
The Chief Minister also visited the Madhavaram Milk Dairy unit, which handles 4.50 lakh litres of milk per day.
He also reviewed the ongoing construction work at the Madhavaram Milk unit and instructed officials to expedite the work within the stipulated time.
Minister C Vijayalakshmi, MLAs M L Vijay Prabhu and N Senthilkumar, and Secretary to the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department Anu George participated in the review meeting.