CM Vijay in London to watch car race: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday escalated its attack on the TVK government, questioning its claim of securing more than Rs 1 lakh crore in investments within about 100 days and mocking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s ongoing London visit as a trip to watch a car race rather than attract investors.
In an editorial published on September 14, the DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, cited reports that new investment proposals in Tamil Nadu had declined by about 74.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while the State’s national ranking in attracting investment had slipped from sixth to 17th.
The DMK said foreign trips to attract investment were normally preceded by several rounds of discussions involving ministers and officials. “But here, the chief minister suddenly took off on his own (for London),” it alleged.
The DMK then delivered its sharpest barb, claiming that Vijay had gone to London not to attract investments but to watch a car race, and questioning why the trip was being presented as an investment-promotion exercise.
It alleged that Tamil Nadu had suffered a setback in industrial investments in the first quarter following the swearing-in of new chief ministers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal, while proposed investments in the other three States increased significantly. “All industrial companies are marching towards Andhra Pradesh,” the DMK alleged.
Against this backdrop, the TVK government’s decision to cancel the Parandur greenfield airport project, “without any visionary thought”, had turned out to be a major advantage for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Murasoli claimed.
It also cited social media jibes that “Vijay is also acting as the CM of Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana.” “If investments worth Rs 67,000 crore had been attracted, all media outlets could have been flown in from Delhi to showcase it, as there could be no greater source of pride for TN, it said.