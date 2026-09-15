CM Vijay in London to watch car race: DMK

In an editorial published on September 14, the DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, cited reports that new investment proposals in Tamil Nadu had declined by about 74.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while the State’s national ranking in attracting investment had slipped from sixth to 17th.

The DMK said foreign trips to attract investment were normally preceded by several rounds of discussions involving ministers and officials. “But here, the chief minister suddenly took off on his own (for London),” it alleged.