CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday accused the TVK government of trying to undermine fishermen's traditional livelihoods and residential rights by proposing to build the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam.
Ahead of World Fisheries Day, Stalin said the DMK government had implemented several welfare measures for fishermen, including enhanced relief from fishing bans, new fishing harbours, groynes, and fuel subsidies.
He alleged that the present government was planning to build the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam on an astrologer's advice, threatening the traditional living spaces of fishing communities.
The Chief Minister, who had portrayed a fisherman on screen, did not understand the fishing community's fighting spirit and concerns, he said.
He said the DMK would continue to raise its voice for fishermen's safety, their traditional fishing rights, and the educational and economic advancement of fishing families.
Stalin also expressed solidarity with fishermen protesting against the proposed project and called for recognition of their courage and contribution, noting that they risked their lives at sea to provide food for society.