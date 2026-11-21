Ahead of World Fisheries Day, Stalin said the DMK government had implemented several welfare measures for fishermen, including enhanced relief from fishing bans, new fishing harbours, groynes, and fuel subsidies.

He alleged that the present government was planning to build the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam on an astrologer's advice, threatening the traditional living spaces of fishing communities.

The Chief Minister, who had portrayed a fisherman on screen, did not understand the fishing community's fighting spirit and concerns, he said.