At an event held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister presented the two former legislators with floral garlands, shawls, and mementoes, and sought their blessings.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar presided over the function, which School Education Minister A Rajmohan and senior officials also attended. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hande said he was proud to be invited. He also urged the ruling government to take criticism to improve themselves, quoting a Tirukkural that a leader without wise advisors to point out their flaws will perish on their own.