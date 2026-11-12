CM Vijay holds 3rd L&O meet; govt eyes 10,000 more cops

During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on various murder cases, their backgrounds, and the police action taken.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Minister for Energy and Law R Nirmalkumar said the TVK-led government had remanded 19,000 history-sheeters since assuming office.

He said the government had begun recruiting 10,000 to 15,000 personnel to the police force to address the shortage. He added that the Chief Minister was directly monitoring administrative and policing matters.

The minister said around 6,700 Pocso cases had been registered, of which 2,800 related to incidents reported before May 10. Of the 3,229 accused identified in these cases, he said, all except 152 had been arrested.

He alleged that the DMK, the principal Opposition party, was creating a wrong impression about the government's handling of the law-and-order situation.