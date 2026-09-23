CM Vijay highlights importance of organ donation, pays tribute to donors

In a social media post marking the Organ Donation day, observed annually in the state on September 23, Vijay paid tribute to the organ donors and recalled the legacy of young boy Hithendran, whose selfless contribution set a landmark precedent in the state.

"Organ donation is a noble humanitarian act that bestows a new lease on life upon many, even after one's passing," he said.

"For numerous patients anxiously waiting for transplants, every donated organ brings new hope and a fresh start."

Calling upon citizens to carry forward this spirit, he added, "on this day, let us proudly remember and honor all donors who hold high the flame of humanity and pave the way for the rebirth of lives.