CM Vijay has no time for Anitha's cause, says AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of adopting a "double standard" on the NEET issue, alleging that he has remained silent after assuming office despite earlier promising to abolish the medical entrance examination, questioning where the TVK chief's 'concern' over Anitha's death has gone.
In a post on its official social media page, the party's IT wing said Vijay had strongly opposed NEET before the Assembly elections but has failed to speak on the issue since becoming Chief Minister.
The AIADMK also alleged that while college students across the State are staging protests demanding the scrapping of NEET, the TVK government is using the police to suppress the demonstrations instead of addressing their concerns.
The opposition party claimed that Vijay had taken a firm stand against NEET before the elections but had changed his position after coming to power.
Recalling Vijay's earlier statements, the AIADMK said that before entering politics, he had visited the family of Anitha, the student whose death became a rallying point in the anti-NEET movement, to offer his condolences. It also noted that Vijay had reiterated his opposition to NEET while addressing students at a prize distribution function organised by his party.