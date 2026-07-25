CM Vijay has no time for Anitha's cause, says AIADMK

In a post on its official social media page, the party's IT wing said Vijay had strongly opposed NEET before the Assembly elections but has failed to speak on the issue since becoming Chief Minister.

The AIADMK also alleged that while college students across the State are staging protests demanding the scrapping of NEET, the TVK government is using the police to suppress the demonstrations instead of addressing their concerns.

The opposition party claimed that Vijay had taken a firm stand against NEET before the elections but had changed his position after coming to power.