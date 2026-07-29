CM Vijay hands over Group 1 appointment orders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to 78 candidates selected for various Group 1 posts through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
At a function held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister presented appointment orders to 28 Deputy Collectors, seven Deputy Superintendents of Police, 19 Assistant Commissioners (Commercial Taxes), 15 Assistant Directors of Rural Development, three District Employment Officers, and six Assistant Commissioners of Labour.
In addition, 48 candidates selected through the TNPSC's Combined Technical Services Examination also received their appointment orders from the Chief Minister.
Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar and Minister for Environment and Forests VK Rajeev participated in the event.