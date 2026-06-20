CM Vijay greets President Murmu on birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday extended his birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu.
In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister conveyed his warm wishes to the President and prayed for her good health and continued success in her service to the nation.
"On this special occasion, I extend my sincere wishes to the President for good health and success in her dedicated service to the country, " Vijay said.
DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted President Murmu on her birthday.
In his message on X, Stalin said the President's public life and service remained an inspiration to millions of people across the country.
He wished her good health, happiness and a long life, while acknowledging her contributions to public service.