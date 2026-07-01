CM Vijay greets doctors on National Doctors' Day, lauds their tireless service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday extended his greetings to doctors across the country on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, commending their selfless service, dedication and unwavering commitment to saving lives.
The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes through a post on his official X handle, acknowledging the immense contribution of the medical fraternity in protecting public health and bringing hope to countless families.
In his message, Vijay said, "My heartfelt greetings on National Doctors' Day to all the doctors who work tirelessly—day and night—in the noble mission of saving human lives." He praised the medical community for their relentless efforts in caring for patients irrespective of the time of day or the challenges involved. "The selfless service, dedication and humanity of doctors are truly worthy of admiration," he said, adding that their role in society extends beyond treatment, as they also provide emotional support and reassurance to patients and their loved ones.
The Chief Minister also wished doctors happiness and fulfilment in their profession as they continue serving the public. "I wish for doctors—who bring smiles to the faces of patients and instil hope in their families—to experience happiness and fulfilment as they continue to serve the people," Vijay said in his post. He further acknowledged that the medical profession remains one of the most respected public services, with doctors working around the clock to safeguard lives and respond to medical emergencies.
National Doctors' Day is observed every year on July 1 to honour the invaluable contribution of doctors to society. The day also commemorates the birth and death anniversary of renowned physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose contributions to the medical field continue to be remembered across the country.