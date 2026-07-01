CM Vijay greets doctors on National Doctors' Day, lauds their tireless service

'Doctors' service is worthy of admiration'

In his message, Vijay said, "My heartfelt greetings on National Doctors' Day to all the doctors who work tirelessly—day and night—in the noble mission of saving human lives." He praised the medical community for their relentless efforts in caring for patients irrespective of the time of day or the challenges involved. "The selfless service, dedication and humanity of doctors are truly worthy of admiration," he said, adding that their role in society extends beyond treatment, as they also provide emotional support and reassurance to patients and their loved ones.