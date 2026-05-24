CM Vijay govt will last not just 5 years, but 50, says Minister Rajmohan

“Before the elections, they said we would never come to power. But we formed the government. This government will not only complete the present five-year term, it will continue for 50 years with the support of the people,” Rajmohan told reporters here after paying floral tributes to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar’s statue on his 45th memorial day.

Responding to questions on allegations relating to the prevailing law-and-order situation in the State, Rajmohan said the police had been taking continuous preventive measures since the first day of the government assuming office.



“Officials are identifying sensitive areas, conducting awareness drives and initiating precautionary action wherever necessary. In the Coimbatore incident, too, immediate steps were taken and the accused were arrested swiftly,” he said.



On the DMK’s criticism of the Congress for shifting alliance from its camp to the TVK, Minister Rajmohan accused the principal opposition party of treating allies with a feudal mindset.



“It is for a political party’s leadership and cadre to decide which alliance they should be part of. Judging a party to be good only when it is with you and not good otherwise is not right,” he said.