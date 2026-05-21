CM Vijay govt carves out exclusive Tasmac oversight ministry

The move came as part of the Cabinet expansion led by Chief Minister Vijay, who had repeatedly criticised alleged irregularities in Tasmac operations during the Assembly election campaign, including claims that customers were overcharged beyond the printed maximum retail price.

Vijay had also targeted former Minister V Senthilbalaji over allegations that Tasmac outlets charged consumers an additional Rs 10 per liquor bottle.

Government sources said the decision to carve out an exclusive Prohibition and Excise portfolio was aimed at strengthening monitoring mechanisms and curbing irregularities in liquor sales across the State.