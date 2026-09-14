CM Vijay gifts actor-racer Ajith Kumar toy car at Silverstone

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay who is on a trip to London to attract investments to the State has reportedly gifted a toy car to actor-racer and friend Ajith Kumar after flagging off the Michelin Le Mans Cup at the Silverstone Motor Racing Ground. The actor-racer's Ajith RedAnt by Virage team finished 38th overall in the race.

The meeting of the two biggest stars of Tamil cinema had created much enthusiasm among their fans. At the event, Ajith was seen teaching the chief minister how to ride a racing vehicle, while he also suited up in racing gear.