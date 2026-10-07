CM Vijay forgets poll promise to regularise jobs: Nainar

He alleged that thousands of nurses protesting peacefully were subjected to police action and claimed that they were made to wait for hours before being taken for talks and confined at a marriage hall. "How can nurses trust a government that says one thing and does another?" Nainar asked, alleging that the government's request for time until November 3 was an attempt to defer the issue.

The BJP leader also questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's priorities, saying the government was moving swiftly on providing cars to MLAs and constructing a new Secretariat but was 'dead slow' on regularising government employees. "Why is the Chief Minister acting with great speed on providing cars to MLAs and constructing a new Secretariat, but 'dead slow' when it comes to regularising government employees?" he asked.

Nainar also recalled the TVK's election promise to regularise temporary nurses from the first day of its government and questioned the delay in fulfilling the assurance.