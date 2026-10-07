CM Vijay forgets poll promise to regularise jobs: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday questioned the ruling TVK government's priorities, asking why it was rushing to provide cars to MLAs while seeking more time to appoint and regularise nurses.
State president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the government had failed to honour the TVK's election promise to regularise temporary nurses from day one in office and criticised the alleged police action against nurses who staged a peaceful protest demanding permanent employment.
"When the government is in a hurry to provide cars to MLAs, why does it seek more time only when it comes to appointing nurses?" he asked in a statement.
He alleged that thousands of nurses protesting peacefully were subjected to police action and claimed that they were made to wait for hours before being taken for talks and confined at a marriage hall. "How can nurses trust a government that says one thing and does another?" Nainar asked, alleging that the government's request for time until November 3 was an attempt to defer the issue.
The BJP leader also questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's priorities, saying the government was moving swiftly on providing cars to MLAs and constructing a new Secretariat but was 'dead slow' on regularising government employees. "Why is the Chief Minister acting with great speed on providing cars to MLAs and constructing a new Secretariat, but 'dead slow' when it comes to regularising government employees?" he asked.
Nainar also recalled the TVK's election promise to regularise temporary nurses from the first day of its government and questioned the delay in fulfilling the assurance.