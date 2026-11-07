CM Vijay flags central team's visit to site for Mekedatu

In a letter to Modi, Vijay said the visit by Union government officials had raised concerns among farmers in Tamil Nadu, who were already struggling during the current deficit water year because Karnataka had failed to release Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water.

Recalling the legal battles successive Tamil Nadu governments fought against the proposed Mekedatu dam, Vijay said the matter still stands before the Supreme Court.

He stressed that the rights of lower riparian States such as Tamil Nadu, particularly regarding the quantum of water and the regulated monthly release schedule, must be fully protected.