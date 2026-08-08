CM fails fishers on Rs 20,000 aid promise: AIADMK

Addressing an AIADMK Amma Peravai consultation meeting in Thoothukudi, Udhayakumar questioned the difference between the Chief Minister’s election promise and the announcement made by the Finance Minister in the Assembly.

“During the election campaign in Kanniyakumari, Vijay promised to increase the financial assistance provided to fishermen during the fishing ban period from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000. But the Finance Minister has now announced only Rs 7,000 in the Assembly. Has the Finance Minister even read the earlier promise?” he asked.

Udhayakumar also criticised the State government over its handling of the Cauvery water dispute and alleged that it had failed to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers.