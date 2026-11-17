CHENNAI: The opposition DMK has questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not raising the Mekedatu dam issue with his Karnataka counterpart during his visit to Delhi.
DMK Legal Wing joint secretary I Paranthamen told reporters at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday that the Chief Minister had no right to remain silent on the Mekedatu dam issue. He said Tamil Nadu faced a serious situation after Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar asserted that the State would build the Mekedatu dam.
Alleging that the Tamil Nadu government was failing to protect the State's interests, Paranthamen said the Chief Minister's approach would turn the fertile Cauvery Delta region into a desert.
"During the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi, he did not raise the Mekedatu dam issue, even though his Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar was present near him. Following the Assembly resolution seeking the constitution of a Cauvery tribunal, Chief Minister Vijay has yet to act. He continues to remain silent on the issue," Paranthamen said.
Targeting the Congress, he alleged that neither the party nor the Karnataka government was willing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
He questioned the State government's silence on the issue and urged the Chief Minister to take steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery water dispute.