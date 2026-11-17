DMK Legal Wing joint secretary I Paranthamen told reporters at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday that the Chief Minister had no right to remain silent on the Mekedatu dam issue. He said Tamil Nadu faced a serious situation after Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar asserted that the State would build the Mekedatu dam.

Alleging that the Tamil Nadu government was failing to protect the State's interests, Paranthamen said the Chief Minister's approach would turn the fertile Cauvery Delta region into a desert.