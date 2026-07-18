CM Vijay extends Tamil Nadu Day greetings, reaffirms commitment to celebrate both July 18 and November 1

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (July 18) greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day and announced that the government would continue to commemorate both July 18, marking the historic Assembly resolution moved by former Chief Minister CN Annadurai to rename the State as Tamil Nadu, and November 1, the day the erstwhile Madras State was formed.
In his message through X, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu Day was an occasion to honour the history, culture, language and identity of the Tamil people.
He urged people to reaffirm their commitment to building Tamil Nadu into India's leading State through social justice, equality, education, technological advancement and a skilled workforce.
He also paid tributes to the leaders and freedom fighters who strove for the formation of Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that the richness of the Tamil language, the cultural heritage of Tamils and their humanistic traditions would continue to flourish for generations.