CM Vijay discusses industrial growth with FICCI representatives

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday held discussions with representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Secretariat on measures to accelerate industrial growth and investments in Tamil Nadu.
According to an official release, the discussions focused on strengthening Tamil Nadu’s long-term economic vision and promoting industrial development and investment expansion across the State.
The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by FICCI in Tamil Nadu’s industrial development and assured the delegation that the suggestions and recommendations put forward by the industry body would be carefully examined by the government.
Vijay also sought the continued support and guidance of industry representatives in achieving Tamil Nadu’s goal of emerging as one of the country’s leading economic powers.
The meeting was attended by FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council chairman GKS Velu, co-chairs Bhoopesh Nagarajan and Dr Ashok Varghese, State Council head R Sudharsan and Sridharan.