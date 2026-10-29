CM Vijay disburses Rs 6.85 crore to Para Asian Games medallists

At the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Vijay presented trophies to the three districts that topped the medal tally in the state-level competitions. Chennai finished first with 319 medals, including 142 gold, 97 silver and 80 bronze, followed by Chengalpattu with 143 medals and Coimbatore with 118.

Among the Para Asian Games medallists, badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan received Rs 1.75 crore, while fellow shuttler Naveen Sivakumar was awarded Rs 1.05 crore. Long jumper Solairaj Dharmaraj received Rs 75 lakh.

The other recipients were Nithyasree, Sivarajan Solaimani, Kasturi Rajamani, Manisha Ramadass, Baby Sahana and JD Madhan.

Under the newly launched assistance scheme, athletes training at hostels and specialised sports centres run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will receive Rs 500 a month towards personal expenses. Those training at hostels attached to premier sports centres will get Rs 1,000 a month. The scheme has an annual allocation of Rs 1.77 crore.

The Chief Minister Trophy 2026 drew 27.82 lakh registrations, with 10.36 lakh athletes participating in district- and zonal-level competitions across 38 districts. Events were held in 45 sports disciplines, including seven newly introduced ones. The total prize allocation was Rs 38 crore.