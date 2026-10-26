CM Vijay directs round-the-clock monitoring of Chembarambakkam reservoir

During the inspection, the CM reviewed the reservoir’s storage, intake tower and bund areas with officials from the Water Resources Department.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of the water level, inflow and outflow, and to keep control rooms operational with adequate staff at all times. He also directed them to maintain sluice gates, power supply, backup power facilities and communication networks in full working condition.

Vijay said that if surplus water had to be released, the discharge should be carried out in a phased and regulated manner. Officials were instructed to plan water releases carefully to prevent flooding in vulnerable areas located downstream along the Adyar river.