CM Vijay directs 24x7 drinking water supply in all municipal corporations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 drinking water supply in all 25 municipal corporations across Tamil Nadu and improve water supply infrastructure in urban local bodies over the next five years.
The directions were issued during a review meeting of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department held at the Secretariat
Officials informed the Chief Minister about the status of ongoing projects being implemented with support from international financial institutions, as well as under various Central and State government schemes.
Vijay instructed officials to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in 146 municipalities and 479 town panchayats to ensure a minimum supply of three hours of drinking water every day.
He directed that the target be achieved across all urban local bodies in the State within five years.
During the meeting, officials presented details of the UCF scheme and the possibility of implementing infrastructure projects worth around Rs 30,000 crore in Tamil Nadu under the initiative.
The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of projects proposed under the scheme and sought details on their implementation status.
The review also covered the implementation status of the Uninterrupted Urban Water Supply Scheme, Singara Chennai 2.0 and the Urban Road Development Scheme.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the projects and the steps being taken to improve civic infrastructure and water supply facilities across the State.