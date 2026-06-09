CM Vijay directs 24x7 drinking water supply in all municipal corporations

Water supply upgrade planned across urban local bodies

Officials informed the Chief Minister about the status of ongoing projects being implemented with support from international financial institutions, as well as under various Central and State government schemes.

Vijay instructed officials to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in 146 municipalities and 479 town panchayats to ensure a minimum supply of three hours of drinking water every day.

He directed that the target be achieved across all urban local bodies in the State within five years.