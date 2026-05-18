CM Vijay devoid of Tamil pride silent on Chola-era artefact recovery: TN BJP president Nainar

The BJP leader questioned the State government's commitment to preserving and celebrating Tamil heritage. "Why the Chief Minister remained silent for over 36 hours after the historic artefacts were restored to India through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nainar asked in a statement.

Describing the retrieval of the Chola-era copper plates as a landmark moment in reclaiming Tamil history, he said the inscriptions held immense historical significance because they recorded Emperor Rajaraja Chola's donation of an entire village to establish a Buddhist vihara. The copper plates were later inscribed under the orders of Rajendra Chola, he said, adding that the episode reflected the religious inclusiveness of the Chola rulers despite their Saivite roots.

"It is not just a historic recovery, but an emotional moment for Tamil civilisation," he said, accusing the TVK government of ignoring TN's cultural pride.

"Is the government unwilling to appreciate the Centre, or unwilling to honour Tamil history itself?" Nainar asked, demanding a response from the Chief Minister.