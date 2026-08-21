CM Vijay demands Centre protect south LS seats

Reiterating the State's opposition to NEET, Vijay requested permission for Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the state quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class 12 marks, arguing that the competitive exam disadvantages rural and economically weaker students.

He also called for stronger inter-state coordination to tackle drug trafficking and proposed common economic clusters across the region, reminding the council that southern states contribute over 30% of India's GDP. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by chief ministers and representatives from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the DMK strongly criticised Vijay, alleging that he had executed a somersault on the delimitation issue following his meeting with Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran questioned the Chief Minister over the resolution previously passed by the State Assembly, which insisted that the number of Lok Sabha constituencies remain frozen at 543 based on the 1971 Census.

Maran asked whether Vijay had changed his position, shifted his political alignment from the Congress to the BJP, or acted out of fear after meeting the Union Home Minister. The opposition party demanded that the TVK leader clarify his actual stand on the upcoming delimitation process.