CM Vijay declares Rs 5L for temple car mishap victim's kin

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of G Harshavardhan, who suffered serious injuries after getting trapped between the temple car wheel and a nearby wall during the chariot procession of the Ardhanareeswarar Temple at Tiruchengode on Sunday morning.

Harshavardhan was initially treated at the Tiruchengode Government Hospital and later shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

"I am deeply saddened and pained by the tragic news," the Chief Minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for another injured devotee, 19-year-old G Shastigan, who is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased, CM Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the victim's family.