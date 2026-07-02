CM Vijay creates five more TVK district units, names 4 MLAs as district secretaries

In a statement, Vijay said the party had already reorganised its structure by dividing it into districts covering Assembly constituencies and that five more districts had now been created for administrative convenience.

The new appointments are MLA J Munirathinam for Kancheepuram South, MLA V Reddiyarpatti Narayanan for Tirunelveli South-East, S Mariya John for Tirunelveli Central, MLA RS Murugan for Tirunelveli North and MLA R Abhishek for Tiruvannamalai North-West.

"I am pleased to inform you that office-bearers have been appointed for the five newly created districts," Vijay said.

He congratulated the appointees and asked party workers to extend full cooperation to the new district secretaries in carrying out organisational responsibilities.