CM Vijay congratulates V Mohana on elevation to Supreme Court

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday congratulated senior advocate V Mohana on her nomination as a Judge of the Supreme Court.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said V Mohana had brought pride to Tamil Nadu by becoming the first woman from the State to be elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court. He noted that she is only the second woman in the country to be appointed to the apex court from the Bar.
Vijay said her elevation would serve as an inspiration for women and act as a driving force for women's education, empowerment and socio-economic advancement.
The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to V Mohana on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the people of the State, and wished her success in her new role.