CM Vijay condoles death of IUML chief Kader Mohideen’s son

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday (August 2) expressed profound grief over the death of KMK Khalilur Rahman, the elder son of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president KM Kader Mohideen, who passed away following illness.
In a condolence message, Vijay said he was deeply saddened by the news and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
“I am deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing of KMK Khalilur Rahman due to illness,” the Chief Minister said.
Conveying his condolences, Vijay said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to KM Kader Mohideen, who is grieving the loss of his beloved son, and to his family, relatives and the leaders and cadre of the Indian Union Muslim League.”