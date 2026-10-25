CM Vijay condoles Chef Damu’s death, says culinary world has lost a stalwart

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday condoled the death of renowned chef K Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, describing it as a major loss to the culinary world.
In a condolence message, Vijay said Damu had brought the art of cooking to the masses through his culinary expertise and distinctive approach on television.
“He set a Guinness World Record in 2010 for the longest cooking marathon by an individual and was also honoured with the Padma Shri. His demise is a great loss to the culinary world,” the Chief Minister said.
Vijay also expressed his condolences to Damu’s bereaved family, relatives, friends and admirers of culinary arts, and conveyed his sympathies to them in their hour of grief.
Damu, 72, died in Chennai on Sunday after a period of illness. He received the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contribution to the culinary arts