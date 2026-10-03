CM Vijay condemns Stalin over remarks on TVK candidate Sathyabama

Vijay alleged that Stalin had turned an election campaign meeting in Dharapuram into a defamatory and indecent gathering and made objectionable remarks about Sathyabama’s physical appearance.

“Stalin has spoken in a highly indecent manner and taken pleasure in ridiculing the physical appearance of our Dharapuram candidate, sister P Sathyabama,” Vijay said in a statement.

He further alleged that Stalin’s remarks amounted to an admission of his role in what he described as a culture of vulgarity, violence and perversion within the DMK.

“People of Tamil Nadu have long been aware that vulgarity, violence and perversion are embedded in the DMK’s political culture,” Vijay said, accusing the party of being opposed to democratic values.