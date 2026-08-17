CM Vijay condemns shooting, seeks stringent action

In a social media post, Vijay said Antony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar, who lived in villages in Hanur taluk, were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15.

“The explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding the incident is not acceptable,” Vijay said, describing the killings as distressing and strongly condemning them. The post is available on the handle used by CM Vijay in his capacity as TVK president; the official CMO account remains silent.