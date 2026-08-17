CM Vijay condemns shooting, seeks stringent action

CHENNAI: TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday (August 16) night condemned the killing of three Tamils by Karnataka forest department personnel in Chamarajanagar district and rejected the department's explanation for the incident.
In a social media post, Vijay said Antony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar, who lived in villages in Hanur taluk, were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15.
“The explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding the incident is not acceptable,” Vijay said, describing the killings as distressing and strongly condemning them. The post is available on the handle used by CM Vijay in his capacity as TVK president; the official CMO account remains silent.
He demanded a fair investigation into the incident and urged the Karnataka government to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to probe the circumstances leading to the deaths and take appropriate action against those found responsible.
Vijay also called on the Karnataka government to provide all necessary assistance to the victims' families.
He urged the state government to take appropriate measures to ensure that such an incident does not recur.