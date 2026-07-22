CM Vijay condemns Rahul Gandhi's arrest, reiterates demand to scrap NEET

'NEET must be abolished completely'

Reiterating his party's stand, Vijay said TVK's position on NEET has remained unchanged since its inception and that the examination should be scrapped permanently. He said the party would never make "false promises" on an issue that has deeply affected students and their families merely for electoral gains.According to Vijay, the permanent solution lies in transferring education from the Concurrent List to the State List, enabling states to independently decide their admission policies. He added that if immediate constitutional changes were not feasible, the Centre should consider creating a Special Concurrent List to temporarily empower state governments to exercise greater control over general and medical education.

"This has been our stand from the very beginning of the party. We had clearly explained both the permanent and interim solutions during our educational awards function," he said. Vijay also urged the Union government to respect the sentiments of students and the people of Tamil Nadu by withdrawing NEET altogether.