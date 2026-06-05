CM Vijay committed to social justice-based representation for all communities: PMK president Anbumani

"To protect the 69% reservation policy, the State must conduct a caste survey and place updated data before the courts. Data collected 95 years ago cannot be the basis for present day policy decisions," he said.

Citing examples from Bihar and Karnataka, Anbumani said caste surveys had helped governments identify socio economic disparities and frame welfare measures for disadvantaged communities. He added that a similar exercise in Tamil Nadu would enable the government to understand the educational, economic and social conditions of various groups and design targeted development programmes.

The PMK leader also revealed that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Vijay during a recent meeting. According to him, the Chief Minister reiterated that the TVK government's commitment to social justice and equitable representation for all communities had been clearly outlined in its election manifesto.

"Only through a caste based survey can we know the actual status of all communities and ensure that welfare measures reach those who need them the most," Anbumani said.

He maintained that caste enumeration was not a community specific demand but for strengthening social justice and promoting inclusive growth across Tamil Nadu.