CM Vijay brings lunch to Secretariat like a government employee; officials praise simplicity

CHENNAI: Ever since assuming office as Tamil Nadu’s 12th Chief Minister on May 10, Joseph Vijay has been drawing attention for his punctuality and simple work routine at the Secretariat.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, officials noted that Vijay has been arriving well ahead of schedule for key government events and Assembly proceedings over the past few days. On the day of his swearing-in ceremony at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, which was scheduled for 10 am, he arrived at the venue by 8.48 am.
The following day, for the MLAs’ oath-taking ceremony scheduled at 9.30 am in the Assembly, he reached the Secretariat at 8.45 am. On May 12, he arrived at the Assembly at 8.55 am for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker election, while on May 13, he reached the Secretariat by 9 am ahead of the trust vote proceedings.
With the three-day Assembly session concluding recently, Vijay on Thursday resumed his regular official duties at the Secretariat. He reportedly arrived by 9.55 am and held discussions with officials until 4 pm.
What particularly caught the attention of officials and police personnel was that the Chief Minister brought his lunch from home and ate in his office room at the Secretariat, much like a regular government employee. After completing the day’s work, he left for home around 4 pm.
Officials and security personnel were said to have appreciated Vijay’s disciplined and simple approach to governance.