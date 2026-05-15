CM Vijay brings lunch to Secretariat like a government employee; officials praise simplicity

According to a Daily Thanthi report, officials noted that Vijay has been arriving well ahead of schedule for key government events and Assembly proceedings over the past few days. On the day of his swearing-in ceremony at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, which was scheduled for 10 am, he arrived at the venue by 8.48 am.

The following day, for the MLAs’ oath-taking ceremony scheduled at 9.30 am in the Assembly, he reached the Secretariat at 8.45 am. On May 12, he arrived at the Assembly at 8.55 am for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker election, while on May 13, he reached the Secretariat by 9 am ahead of the trust vote proceedings.