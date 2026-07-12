CM Vijay assures all help for Vietnam victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (July 11) assured that the mortal remains of those who died in the boat mishap in Vietnam would be brought back to their hometowns and that all necessary assistance would be extended to the affected families.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said he had directed government officials to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to facilitate rescue and relief operations.
"I have instructed State officials to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to ensure the early repatriation of the bodies of the deceased and provide all necessary medical assistance to those injured in the boat mishap," the Chief Minister said.
He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the State government's full support.
In a separate statement, the State government announced that a dedicated control room had been set up in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to assist the families of those affected by the incident.
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