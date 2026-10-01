CM Vijay appeals to all to wear khadi marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has appealed to everyone, including school and college students, to wear khadi clothes and use Gramodyog products to support the livelihood of handloom weavers.
In a statement issued on Thursday ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the Chief Minister said the day was an occasion to remember the history of the country’s freedom struggle, simplicity, self-confidence and humanity.
“If we buy khadi clothes and products, it gives recognition and respect to handloom weavers. Using local products will boost home-based production. To encourage this, Khadi shops run by the Tamil Nadu government are offering a 30 per cent discount on all dress materials,” the Chief Minister said.
Appealing to the public, including school and college students, government employees and youth, to wear khadi clothes and use Gramodyog products, he said the move would help improve the livelihoods of weavers and handicraft workers.