CM Vijay appeals to all to wear khadi marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday

In a statement issued on Thursday ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the Chief Minister said the day was an occasion to remember the history of the country’s freedom struggle, simplicity, self-confidence and humanity.

“If we buy khadi clothes and products, it gives recognition and respect to handloom weavers. Using local products will boost home-based production. To encourage this, Khadi shops run by the Tamil Nadu government are offering a 30 per cent discount on all dress materials,” the Chief Minister said.