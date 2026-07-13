CM Vijay announces solatium for victims of Madurai bus accident

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident at Kottampatti in Madurai district.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said six people were killed and seven others sustained serious injuries when two buses collided at Kottampatti.
Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Vijay announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.
He also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the seven persons who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those who suffered minor injuries.
Chief Minister Vijay also directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.