CM Vijay announces Rs 75L reward for Washington Sundar after Asian Games win

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday announced a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh for Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar, who was part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the Asian Games.
In a statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes and congratulations to Sundar, saying that his achievement would give confidence and new energy to youngsters.
He also wished Sundar and his teammates success in the upcoming cricket tournaments and hoped that they would continue to perform well and achieve more victories.
India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to successfully defend its Asian Games men's cricket gold medal and claim its second consecutive title in the competition.