CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh solatium to family of constable killed in road accident

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of a police constable who died in a road accident in Tirupur district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police constable P Ravichandran (36), attached to Vellakovil Police Station, died after being hit by a vehicle near Kurukkathi checkpost on the Karur-Coimbatore National Highway.
The accident occurred when a lorry crashed into a road barrier. While Ravichandran was engaged in repair work at the spot, the driver of a speeding Xylo car lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into him, resulting in his death on the spot.
In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and colleagues of the constable.
Stating that the loss was irreparable for both the family and the police department, he ordered that a relief amount of Rs 30 lakh be provided to the family of the deceased.