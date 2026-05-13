CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh solatium to family of constable killed in road accident

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police constable P Ravichandran (36), attached to Vellakovil Police Station, died after being hit by a vehicle near Kurukkathi checkpost on the Karur-Coimbatore National Highway.

The accident occurred when a lorry crashed into a road barrier. While Ravichandran was engaged in repair work at the spot, the driver of a speeding Xylo car lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into him, resulting in his death on the spot.