CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh incentive for Asian Games pole vault bronze medallist

Vijay said Baranica had brought laurels to Tamil Nadu and India through her hard work and perseverance. He said her achievement would inspire sportspersons who continued to work towards their goals.

“Her success will instil new confidence and motivation among athletes who work tirelessly to achieve their goals,” Vijay said, wishing her greater success in the years ahead.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would provide her the Rs 30 lakh incentive as recognition of her performance.

Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna also congratulated Baranica and said she had created a landmark by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women’s pole vault event.