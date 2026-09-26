CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh incentive for Asian Games pole vault bronze medallist

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday congratulated Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan on winning the bronze medal in women’s pole vault at the Asian Games in Japan and announced a Rs 30 lakh cash incentive in recognition of her achievement.
Vijay said Baranica had brought laurels to Tamil Nadu and India through her hard work and perseverance. He said her achievement would inspire sportspersons who continued to work towards their goals.
“Her success will instil new confidence and motivation among athletes who work tirelessly to achieve their goals,” Vijay said, wishing her greater success in the years ahead.
He said the Tamil Nadu government would provide her the Rs 30 lakh incentive as recognition of her performance.
Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna also congratulated Baranica and said she had created a landmark by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women’s pole vault event.
He said the Rs 30 lakh high cash incentive was being provided through the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority to athletes winning bronze medals at the Asian Games.
“The success achieved by our sportspersons through hard work, dedication and sustained efforts is instilling confidence among the youth of Tamil Nadu,” Aadhav said.
He added that the State government would extend its support to athletes in pursuing their sporting ambitions.
Baranica, a Tamil Nadu athlete, had been selected for India’s 2026 Asian Games athletics squad in women’s pole vault. She had earlier set a national record of 4.22 metres at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in March this year.