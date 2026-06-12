CM Vijay announces Rs 135-crore aid for Kuruvai farmers

The package covers the delta districts Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam as well as non-Cauvery delta districts, to help farmers raise the Kuruvai, a short-duration paddy crop sown in June and harvested in September.

It would also help farmers raise the 120-day crop during the Kar and Sornavari seasons, which begin in April and May, respectively.

Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government said rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season is likely to remain below normal owing to El Nino conditions and a delayed onset of the monsoon. As a result, the water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 79.56 feet, well below 90 feet, the required level for releasing water for Kuruvai cultivation.