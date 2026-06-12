CM Vijay announces Rs 135-crore aid for Kuruvai farmers

CHENNAI: To mitigate the impact of the delayed southwest monsoon, which has deferred the customary opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a special Kuruvai cultivation package worth Rs 134.83 crore for paddy growers in the delta region.
The package covers the delta districts Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam as well as non-Cauvery delta districts, to help farmers raise the Kuruvai, a short-duration paddy crop sown in June and harvested in September.
It would also help farmers raise the 120-day crop during the Kar and Sornavari seasons, which begin in April and May, respectively.
Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government said rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season is likely to remain below normal owing to El Nino conditions and a delayed onset of the monsoon. As a result, the water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 79.56 feet, well below 90 feet, the required level for releasing water for Kuruvai cultivation.
The government noted that under normal circumstances, Kuruvai paddy cultivation is undertaken in around five lakh acres in the delta districts.
While the delayed water release has restricted the standard cultivation of five lakh acres in the Cauvery delta, state officials estimate that up to 3.55 lakh acres can still be cultivated using groundwater filter points.
To support affected farmers, the government has allocated Rs 77.50 crore under the Kuruvai package for the delta region. In addition, Rs 57.33 crore has been earmarked for non-delta districts where Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari crops are cultivated.
"The Kuruvai special package is designed to safeguard our farmers' livelihood despite the challenges posed by current weather patterns. It will increase productivity and strengthen the food security of Tamil Nadu," a government statement said.
As part of the package, farmers will be provided uninterrupted three-phase power supply for up to 18 hours a day to facilitate irrigation activities.
The government also said adequate agricultural inputs have been stocked in anticipation of the cultivation season. A total of 10,714 metric tonnes of paddy seeds and 4.02 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers have been kept ready by the Agriculture Department for distribution to farmers.