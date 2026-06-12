CM Vijay announces Rs 134.83-crore Kuruvai package for delta farmers

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the decision was taken as the Mettur Dam could not be opened on its customary date of June 12 due to inadequate storage levels.

Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government said rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season is likely to remain below normal owing to El Nino conditions and a delayed onset of the monsoon. As a result, the water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 79.56 feet, well below the level required for releasing water for Kuruvai cultivation.