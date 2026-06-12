CM Vijay announces Rs 134.83-crore Kuruvai package for delta farmers

CHENNAI: To mitigate the impact of the delayed opening of the Mettur Dam for irrigation, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a special Kuruvai cultivation package worth Rs 134.83 crore for farmers in the Cauvery delta region.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said the decision was taken as the Mettur Dam could not be opened on its customary date of June 12 due to inadequate storage levels.
Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government said rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season is likely to remain below normal owing to El Nino conditions and a delayed onset of the monsoon. As a result, the water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 79.56 feet, well below the level required for releasing water for Kuruvai cultivation.
The government noted that under normal circumstances, Kuruvai paddy cultivation is undertaken in around five lakh acres in the delta districts. However, due to the shortage of water, cultivation is expected to be limited to about 3.55 lakh acres, largely through alternative irrigation sources such as filter points.
To support affected farmers, the government has allocated Rs 77.50 crore under the Kuruvai package for the delta region. In addition, Rs 57.33 crore has been earmarked for non-delta districts where Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari crops are cultivated.
As part of the package, farmers will be provided uninterrupted three-phase power supply for up to 18 hours a day to facilitate irrigation activities.
The government also said adequate agricultural inputs have been stocked in anticipation of the cultivation season. A total of 10,714 metric tonnes of paddy seeds and 4.02 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers have been kept ready by the Agriculture Department for distribution to farmers.